China and Japan in talks for trip by Japanese foreign minister

Beijing and Tokyo are in talks for a possible visit by a top Japanese diplomat to China, according to the Chinese foreign ministry, as the two Asian neighbours move to stabilise their relationship . Asked on Friday about a possible trip by Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said contact was ongoing and “very important”. “China and Japan have been maintaining communication on the visit of Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi to China,” Wang said. ‘Grim reality’ of China threat reason to raise military budget: Japan lawmaker There has been speculation that Beijing and Tokyo will use the start of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s third five-year term as an opportunity to improve ties. Japanese broadcaster NHK reported earlier this week that Hayashi was making arrangements to visit China and meet his counterpart Wang Yi. If the trip goes ahead, this will be the first visit by a Japanese foreign minister to China since December 2019, when Toshimitsu Motegi accompanied then Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe to Beijing on the sidelines of the China-Japan-South Korea summit. At that time, Tokyo was looking to improve ties with Beijing partly as a result of their own strained relationships with Washington, and the two sides were in talks for a state visit by Xi to Japan. However, relations between China and Japan, long complicated by territorial disputes in the East China Sea and wartime history, have grown increasingly adversarial since then, largely because of the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine . Beijing has refused to condemn Moscow’s action and is not joining Western nations in imposing sanctions on Russia. China was also upset when – in an unusual move – Japan joined the United States and its European allies in condemning China over its human rights records in Xinjiang. The two Asian neighbours are also at odds over Taiwan, a self-ruled island that Beijing considers as a renegade province to be brought under its control, by force if necessary. In August, Wang cancelled a planned meeting with Hayashi at a regional gathering in Cambodia, after Japan led the Group of 7 in condemning military drills – including the alleged firing of ballistic missiles into Japan’s exclusive economic zone – mounted by Beijing in response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. Meanwhile, Tokyo has been deeply worried about Beijing’s growing influence in the region, reportedly agreeing in principle to join the US in tightening controls over the export of advanced chipmaking machinery to China . On Friday, Japan also announced its revised national security strategy for the next decade, in which China was upgraded as an “unprecedented strategic challenge” – higher than the perceived threat from North Korea. Beijing said Tokyo’s strategy was “contrary to the spirit of the principles of the four political documents between China and Japan … and stirred up regional tensions and confrontation”. In a statement, the Chinese embassy in Tokyo said China’s national defence policy was “defensive” and the country “refrained from provoking or participating in any arms race”. “Japan has drastically adjusted its security policy and strengthened its counter-attack military capability, which will raise suspicion that Japan is moving away from post-war peaceful development,” the embassy said. Tokyo has also said it will significantly increase its military budget, from about 1 per cent now to 2 per cent of its gross domestic product by fiscal 2027. In a recent survey published by Japanese think tank The Genron NPO, nearly 90 per cent of the Japanese respondents said they had a “bad” impression of China, whereas over 60 per cent of Chinese people have a “bad” impression of Japan. More than 37 per cent of the Chinese respondents said they believed “Japan is attempting to enclose China in collaboration with the US”. However, there have been signs of improvement in recent months. Last month, Xi and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who took the office in October 2021, had their first in-person meeting on the sidelines of the Apec summit in Thailand, the first of its kind in three years.