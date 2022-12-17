United States President Joe Biden talks with African leaders before they pose for a photo during the US-Africa Leaders Summit in Washington on Thursday. Photo: AP
Africa has ‘more options on the table’ as US seeks to reset ties
- President Joe Biden told leaders that the United States ‘is all in on Africa’, promising US$55 billion in investments in the next three years
- If Washington delivers on its promises, it could challenge the narrative of unrivalled growth in Chinese influence on the continent, observer says
United States President Joe Biden talks with African leaders before they pose for a photo during the US-Africa Leaders Summit in Washington on Thursday. Photo: AP