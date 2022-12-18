Huang Runqiu, China’s environment minister, speaks at COP15 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Huang Runqiu, China’s environment minister, speaks at COP15 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Environment
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
China /  Diplomacy

China’s environment minister, chair of UN nature talks, ‘greatly confident’ of global deal

  • Huang Runqiu, whose country is presiding over high-stakes UN nature talks, said: ‘I am greatly confident that we can … keep our ambitions as well as achieve consensus’
  • The UN COP15 talks in Canada are aimed at sealing a ‘peace pact for nature’, a global agreement to halt damage to Earth’s species and ecosystems

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:14am, 18 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Huang Runqiu, China’s environment minister, speaks at COP15 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Huang Runqiu, China’s environment minister, speaks at COP15 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on Saturday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE