Australian foreign affairs minister Penny Wong is expected to arrive in Beijing on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
China-Australia relations
China /  Diplomacy

Australian foreign minister to visit China in bid to thaw ties with Beijing

  • Australia’s Penny Wong will meet Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Wednesday for strategic dialogue last held in 2018
  • The trip comes after years of strained bilateral relations caused by disputes over trade, human rights and national security

Kawala Xie
Kawala Xie

Updated: 3:29pm, 19 Dec, 2022

