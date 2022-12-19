Australian foreign affairs minister Penny Wong is expected to arrive in Beijing on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Australian foreign minister to visit China in bid to thaw ties with Beijing
- Australia’s Penny Wong will meet Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Wednesday for strategic dialogue last held in 2018
- The trip comes after years of strained bilateral relations caused by disputes over trade, human rights and national security
