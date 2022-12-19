Uncertainty and risks are on the rise with the US-China relationship at its worst level in 50 years, a member of China’s top political advisory body has said. Photo: AP
US-China relations
China /  Diplomacy

China should focus on emerging world as US tensions rise, delegate to top Beijing advisory body says

  • As the US pivots to Asia to counter China, Beijing should look to emerging nations whose economic might is on the rise, CPPCC delegate Huang Ping says
  • The two powers should look at potential areas of cooperation, such as on climate change, Ukraine and North Korea, US-China ties expert advises

Kawala Xie
Kawala Xie

Updated: 12:27am, 20 Dec, 2022

