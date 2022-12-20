Last month, Chinese President Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron held their first face-to-face meeting in three years. Photo: Xinhua
Last month, Chinese President Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron held their first face-to-face meeting in three years. Photo: Xinhua
China pushes for stronger ties with France ahead of possible Macron visit

  • In meeting with French counterpart, Chinese foreign minister praises Paris for its ‘strategic autonomy’, calls for ‘bigger developments’ in relations
  • French president has yet to confirm trip but previously said he intends to travel to Beijing in the new year

Kinling Lo
Kinling Lo

Updated: 2:58pm, 20 Dec, 2022

