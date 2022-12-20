Last month, Chinese President Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron held their first face-to-face meeting in three years. Photo: Xinhua
China pushes for stronger ties with France ahead of possible Macron visit
- In meeting with French counterpart, Chinese foreign minister praises Paris for its ‘strategic autonomy’, calls for ‘bigger developments’ in relations
- French president has yet to confirm trip but previously said he intends to travel to Beijing in the new year
