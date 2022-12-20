Indian army soldiers near the disputed border with China in the Himalayas. Photo: AFP
Shi Jiangtao
Opinion

China-India border dispute is a ticking time bomb in regional politics

  • Revelations that this month’s violent clash in the Himalayas is just one of many in the past two years indicate a change from previous disputes
  • Neither side appears willing to take the first step towards normalising ties which have ebbed and flowed since 1962

Updated: 9:00pm, 20 Dec, 2022

