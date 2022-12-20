The EU wants WTO panels to hear two cases over alleged Chinese breaches of global trade rules. Photo: AFP
China-EU relations
China /  Diplomacy

China blocks EU’s efforts to form WTO panels on Lithuania export freeze and hi-tech patents

  • Beijing said the moves were ‘puzzling and premature’ but will not be able to stop the bloc from continuing with the case next month
  • The two cases centre on claims that Lithuanian firms are being punished for the country’s ties with Taiwan and intellectual property protections

Finbarr Bermingham
Finbarr Bermingham in Brussels

Updated: 9:30pm, 20 Dec, 2022

