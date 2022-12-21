Chinese President Xi Jinping says Beijing supports EU ‘strategic autonomy’ – the idea that the bloc should be able to operate independently in all areas, including defence. Photo: AFP
Xi Jinping calls on Germany to steer ‘healthy’ China-EU ties without ‘third party’ influence
- In call with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Chinese leader says Beijing supports EU ‘strategic autonomy’
- He also urges Berlin to provide fair business environment and to cooperate on food and energy crises and climate change
