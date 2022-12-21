Chinese President Xi Jinping says Beijing supports EU ‘strategic autonomy’ – the idea that the bloc should be able to operate independently in all areas, including defence. Photo: AFP
China-EU relations
China /  Diplomacy

Xi Jinping calls on Germany to steer ‘healthy’ China-EU ties without ‘third party’ influence

  • In call with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Chinese leader says Beijing supports EU ‘strategic autonomy’
  • He also urges Berlin to provide fair business environment and to cooperate on food and energy crises and climate change

Amber Wang
Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 1:00pm, 21 Dec, 2022

