Chinese President Xi Jinping (right) met his South Korean counterpart Yoon Suk-yeol in Bali last month. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping (right) met his South Korean counterpart Yoon Suk-yeol in Bali last month. Photo: Xinhua
North Korea nuclear crisis
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
China /  Diplomacy

China-South Korea security disputes could stymie Xi Jinping’s visit to Seoul, analysts say

  • South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has extended invitation to Chinese leader, who last travelled to the country in 2014
  • Seoul’s deployment of THAAD anti-missile system and cosier ties with US are obstacles to Xi’s trip, according to observers

Seong Hyeon Choi
Seong Hyeon Choi

Updated: 5:06pm, 21 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese President Xi Jinping (right) met his South Korean counterpart Yoon Suk-yeol in Bali last month. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping (right) met his South Korean counterpart Yoon Suk-yeol in Bali last month. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE