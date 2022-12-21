Chinese President Xi Jinping (right) met his South Korean counterpart Yoon Suk-yeol in Bali last month. Photo: Xinhua
China-South Korea security disputes could stymie Xi Jinping’s visit to Seoul, analysts say
- South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has extended invitation to Chinese leader, who last travelled to the country in 2014
- Seoul’s deployment of THAAD anti-missile system and cosier ties with US are obstacles to Xi’s trip, according to observers
