Empty shelves at a pharmacy in Beijing as the country battles a surge in Covid-19 infections. Photo: AFP
Taiwan mulls Panadol controls as mainland China’s Covid-19 surge sparks run on pain and fever drug
- Taiwan stores fast running out of the paracetamol brand as locals snap up the drug for friends and family on the mainland as it battles a Covid-19 surge
- Health authorities urge the public not to stockpile or bulk buy for sending overseas, and warn of fines if shipments are intercepted at customs
Empty shelves at a pharmacy in Beijing as the country battles a surge in Covid-19 infections. Photo: AFP