Empty shelves at a pharmacy in Beijing as the country battles a surge in Covid-19 infections. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

Taiwan mulls Panadol controls as mainland China’s Covid-19 surge sparks run on pain and fever drug

  • Taiwan stores fast running out of the paracetamol brand as locals snap up the drug for friends and family on the mainland as it battles a Covid-19 surge
  • Health authorities urge the public not to stockpile or bulk buy for sending overseas, and warn of fines if shipments are intercepted at customs

Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung in Taipei

Updated: 12:05pm, 22 Dec, 2022

