Indian border troops stationed near the Ladakh region. Photo: SOPA Images via ZUM
Chinese and Indian military commanders wrap up latest border talks days after troops clash
- Negotiations between military chiefs on the disputed frontier have been taking place since May 2020 and this round finished with no mention of any progress
- The talks took place days after a skirmish far to the east, the first such incident since the deadly Galwan Valley incident more than 2 years ago
