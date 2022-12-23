Wang Yi’s tough rhetoric with Antony Blinken underlines the decline in bilateral ties and the lack of strategic trust between China and the US, observers say. Photo: AFP
Wang Yi’s tough rhetoric with Antony Blinken underlines the decline in bilateral ties and the lack of strategic trust between China and the US, observers say. Photo: AFP
US-China relations
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
China /  Diplomacy

China-US relations: Wang Yi warns of ‘head-on collision’ threat over Taiwan

  • In a call with Antony Blinken, Wang says efforts to suppress Beijing and China’s development will not work
  • Warnings come just a month after talks between the countries’ presidents appeared to stabilise the relationship

Shi Jiangtao
Shi Jiangtao

Updated: 6:11pm, 23 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Wang Yi’s tough rhetoric with Antony Blinken underlines the decline in bilateral ties and the lack of strategic trust between China and the US, observers say. Photo: AFP
Wang Yi’s tough rhetoric with Antony Blinken underlines the decline in bilateral ties and the lack of strategic trust between China and the US, observers say. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE