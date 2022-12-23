Images of a stratospheric, long-endurance airship, said to have been taken near Subic Bay in the northern Philippines, were shared on social media. Photo: Facebook
Mystery airship spotted over Philippines near South China Sea
- Images of an unidentified craft near Subic Bay have sparked speculation it could have been collecting military intelligence
- There is no evidence the airship was from China, though its design appears similar to types on display at the Zhuhai air show
