Phase 5 of Tanzania’s Standard Gauge Railway links Mwanza and the southern town of Isaka, 341km away. Photo: Twitter
China-Africa relations
China /  Diplomacy

Chinese companies back on track in Tanzania after winning US$2.2 billion railway contract

  • China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation and China Railway Construction Corporation win contract for final section of Standard Gauge Railway
  • Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan dismisses criticism the country is taking on too much debt

Jevans Nyabiage
Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 6:00pm, 24 Dec, 2022

