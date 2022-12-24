Phase 5 of Tanzania’s Standard Gauge Railway links Mwanza and the southern town of Isaka, 341km away. Photo: Twitter
Chinese companies back on track in Tanzania after winning US$2.2 billion railway contract
- China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation and China Railway Construction Corporation win contract for final section of Standard Gauge Railway
- Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan dismisses criticism the country is taking on too much debt
