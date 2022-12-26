Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi is regarded as a China expert who is relatively friendly towards Beijing. Photo: Reuters
Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi is regarded as a China expert who is relatively friendly towards Beijing. Photo: Reuters
China-Japan relations
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
China /  Diplomacy

Japan defence stance sours mood ahead of foreign minister’s China trip

  • The Japanese diplomat’s visit to Beijing comes hard on the heels of Tokyo’s biggest policy shift since World War II
  • The five-year plan to ramp up Japan’s military capability also frames China as an unprecedented strategic challenge, angering Beijing

Shi Jiangtao
Shi Jiangtao

Updated: 6:00am, 26 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi is regarded as a China expert who is relatively friendly towards Beijing. Photo: Reuters
Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi is regarded as a China expert who is relatively friendly towards Beijing. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE