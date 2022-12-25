Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi says China will stay committed to its fighting spirit in 2023. Photo: Kyodo
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi says China will stay committed to its fighting spirit in 2023. Photo: Kyodo
US-China relations
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
China /  Diplomacy

2023: China’s year to reinforce Russia ties and repair links with Europe, Asia

  • Foreign Minister Wang Yi looks ahead, warning Washington against further efforts to contain and suppress Beijing
  • Wang also defends his country’s position on Ukraine, saying China has sought solutions with Chinese characteristics

Shi Jiangtao
Shi Jiangtao

Updated: 10:00pm, 25 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi says China will stay committed to its fighting spirit in 2023. Photo: Kyodo
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi says China will stay committed to its fighting spirit in 2023. Photo: Kyodo
READ FULL ARTICLE