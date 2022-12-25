Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi says China will stay committed to its fighting spirit in 2023. Photo: Kyodo
2023: China’s year to reinforce Russia ties and repair links with Europe, Asia
- Foreign Minister Wang Yi looks ahead, warning Washington against further efforts to contain and suppress Beijing
- Wang also defends his country’s position on Ukraine, saying China has sought solutions with Chinese characteristics
