Taiwan extends mandatory military service to train soldiers for cross-strait conflict
- Starting in 2024, men will be required to serve for one year rather than four months, while pay for conscripts will more than triple, according to source
- ‘I must admit it is a highly difficult decision to make,’ Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen says of plan seen as unpopular among island’s youth
Taiwan will extend its mandatory military service to one year to better train soldiers to take on mainland Chinese forces in the event of a cross-strait conflict.
Under the plan, men aged 18 and above will be required to serve for one year instead of four months beginning in 2024, when the self-ruled island will elect a new president.
“I must admit it is a highly difficult decision to make, but as a president and commander-in-chief of our forces, I must do so to uphold the interest of the nation and the persistent survival of Taiwan as well as the free [people] living in the generations to come. This is my responsibility as president,” said Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen when asked if the plan would sabotage her party’s chances in the election.
A legislative source said monthly pay for the conscripts would be raised to just over NT$20,000 (US$651) from NT$6,500.
“Combat instructions currently used by the US military will be included as part of the training for the conscripts under the plan aimed at overhauling the structure of the military forces,” the source said on Tuesday.
Conscripts must be able to cooperate with the civil defence force on missions and would need to receive stress resistance training on simulated battlefields so they can handle the challenges of war, the source said.
Tsai said in the future, the military would be divided into a main combat force, garrison force, civil defence force and reserve force, and conscripts would primarily serve in the garrison force during their mandatory service
Before 1987, local conscripts were required to serve for three years. But that was cut to two years in 1990 and then reduced to one in 2008. Since the introduction of volunteer service in 2017, conscripts must only serve four months.
As a result, the island’s active-duty military has shrunk to 165,000 troops from 275,000 a decade ago, compared with the 2 million-strong People’s Liberation Army across the Taiwan Strait.
Facing a growing military threat from Beijing, the island’s authorities have been discussing a revamp of its military force structure and conscription period since 2020.
Officials and analysts in the US – an informal ally and major arms supplier of Taiwan – have repeatedly called for the island to extend its four-month compulsory service to at least one year, saying the training conscripts currently receive would be inadequate in the event of a conflict with Beijing.
But because any extension would be unpopular among Taiwanese youth, the Tsai administration struggled to come up with a final plan quickly.
Lawmakers accused the administration of deliberately stalling the decision for fear of affecting the ruling Democratic Progressive Party’s chances at the polls – especially the 2024 election, when voters will elect a new president to replace Tsai.
Faced with this criticism, the island’s defence minister, Chiu Kuo-cheng, announced earlier this month that the Tsai government would make an announcement about extending mandatory military service by the end of the year.
Beijing does not recognise Taiwan’s democratically elected government and views the island as part of its territory to be brought under mainland control. Most countries, including the US, do not recognise Taiwan as an independent state, but Washington opposes any attempt to take the island by force.
Beijing has stepped up its military activities near the island in recent years, seeking to pressure Taipei to accept its claims of sovereignty. In August, it staged unprecedented live-fire drills surrounding Taiwan in retaliation for a visit to Taipei by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi – a trip it saw as an endorsement of pro-independence forces on the island.
On Monday, the island’s military also reported a record 71 PLA warplanes in operations close to Taiwan, with 47 crossing the unofficial border between the two sides.