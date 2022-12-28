A mascot welcomes the first overseas arrivals at Taoyuan International Airport in October after Taiwan reopened its borders by ending mandatory Covid-19 quarantine for arrivals. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Taiwan to PCR test all mainland China arrivals at airports, outlying ferry piers from New Year’s Day
- PCR test rule applies to all mainland arrivals at Taiwan’s four airports or ferry piers on Quemoy and Matsu islands, epidemic command centre says
- Taiwan follows Japan in announcing pandemic restrictions after a surge in Covid-19 cases in mainland China, which opens its borders on January 8
