The US State Department has approved the possible sale of Volcano anti-tank mine-laying systems to Taiwan. Northrop Grumman and Oshkosh Corporation are the prime contractors for the potential sale. Photo: Twitter
The US State Department has approved the possible sale of Volcano anti-tank mine-laying systems to Taiwan. Northrop Grumman and Oshkosh Corporation are the prime contractors for the potential sale. Photo: Twitter
Taiwan
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
China /  Diplomacy

US approves potential sale of Volcano anti-tank systems to Taiwan for US$180 million

  • Pentagon says State Department agrees to possible deal to send island Volcano anti-tank mine-laying systems
  • Sale will help boost the island’s asymmetric warfare capacity to make its forces more agile, according to Taiwanese defence ministry

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 12:39pm, 29 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The US State Department has approved the possible sale of Volcano anti-tank mine-laying systems to Taiwan. Northrop Grumman and Oshkosh Corporation are the prime contractors for the potential sale. Photo: Twitter
The US State Department has approved the possible sale of Volcano anti-tank mine-laying systems to Taiwan. Northrop Grumman and Oshkosh Corporation are the prime contractors for the potential sale. Photo: Twitter
READ FULL ARTICLE