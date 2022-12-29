The US State Department has approved the possible sale of Volcano anti-tank mine-laying systems to Taiwan. Northrop Grumman and Oshkosh Corporation are the prime contractors for the potential sale. Photo: Twitter
US approves potential sale of Volcano anti-tank systems to Taiwan for US$180 million
- Pentagon says State Department agrees to possible deal to send island Volcano anti-tank mine-laying systems
- Sale will help boost the island’s asymmetric warfare capacity to make its forces more agile, according to Taiwanese defence ministry
