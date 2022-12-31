The Philippine president’s “friend to all and enemy to none” policy will be put to the test next week as he makes his first visit to Beijing , according to analysts. Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jnr will visit the Chinese capital from Tuesday through Thursday at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to the Philippines’ foreign affairs department. It added that the thorny issue of maritime disputes would be discussed during the trip. “We do not wish to pre-empt or second-guess what the president will say, but the president will raise important issues affecting our bilateral relations” including the South China Sea , Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary Nathaniel Imperial said on Thursday. “To avoid miscalculation and miscommunication in the West Philippine Sea, both sides have agreed to sign an agreement establishing … direct communication between the foreign ministries of both countries at various levels,” Imperial added, using Manila’s name for its maritime claims in the South China Sea. Chinese fighter jet flies within metres of US military plane in South China Sea The comments signalled a reconciliatory approach after recent hiccups. Bloomberg reported last week that Chinese fishing boats were carrying out landfill work at four reef sites around the Spratly Islands , a disputed archipelago claimed by both Beijing and Manila, as well as Taiwan, Malaysia, Vietnam and Brunei. The Philippine military said last week it was “seriously concerned” and vowed to increase its presence, while China’s foreign ministry said the claims were “purely made out of thin air”. The Chinese embassy in Manila similarly dismissed the reports as “fake news”. Washington issued a statement to support Manila’s “continued calls upon [Beijing] to respect the international law of the sea in the South China Sea”. Other areas of cooperation, including energy, tourism, agriculture and infrastructure, will also be on the table. “The president has said the maritime issues don’t define the totality of our relationship with China, but he acknowledges the importance of this issue,” Imperial said. He said Marcos’ visit was expected to lead to 1.5 billion yuan (US$217 million) in Chinese grants for the Philippines as well as tourism and infrastructure deals. Marcos will travel under a “bubble arrangement” to minimise the risk of exposure to Covid-19, Imperial said, adding that Sino-Philippine relations were “very important” and “there are some visits that we could not postpone”. According to Jan Robert Go, assistant professor of political theory at the University of the Philippines Diliman, Marcos’ visit is a test of his ability to navigate his country’s relations with China and the US. “Coming from [former president Rodrigo] Duterte’s friendly relations with China, Marcos needs to show how his so-called independent foreign policy works as he engages with China,” Go said, adding that his visit could be interpreted as an assurance of “strong bilateral ties”. US Philippine bases spark protests as VP Harris visits Manila Marcos’ trip to China comes a month after he met visiting US Vice-President Kamala Harris, who reaffirmed Washington’s “unwavering commitment” to its treaty ally but was met with protests by anti-imperialist groups . Go said Marcos’ position on the South China Sea was stronger than that of his predecessor, perhaps because of his desire to improve his footing at home. “The issue has domestic impacts – Marcos wants to project an image that he will defend the country at all cost, which adds legitimacy and support to his presidency,” he said, adding that if both sides could not agree on specific terms, the issue might be put on hold. “Of course, the South China Sea could have a significant influence on the administration’s position on engaging international partners, but more important is the domestic politics, where Marcos’ legitimacy rests.” Go said he was “sceptical” about how agreements on economic and cultural exchanges would be fulfilled, despite Marcos’ eagerness for economic cooperation with China. He said many infrastructure projects were promised during Duterte’s presidency, but only a few materialised. Kalvin Fung Ka-shing, an international relations researcher at Waseda University in Tokyo, said the meeting would validate Marcos’ objective to be a “friend to all and enemy to none”. “The meeting provides a chance to look at how he can strike a balance between raising sensitive territorial issues while maintaining cordial relations with the country’s largest trading partners,” Fung said. Mystery airship spotted over Philippines near South China Sea “Most of [the bilateral agreements] are pertinent to non-sensitive matters … Together with [those] on maritime security cooperation, I think there are certain areas where the leaders can reach a consensus,” Fung said, citing Manila’s announcement on Thursday that 10 to 14 deals were expected to be signed. He said the two might also discuss China’s departure from zero-Covid restrictions, which has boosted the global tourism industry but also raised concerns about rising infections. “Given that the summit meeting takes place right before the reopening of Chinese borders, the leaders may arrive at some mutual understanding about their handling of [a possible surge of Chinese visitors] as well.”