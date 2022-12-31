Bikita Minerals’ lithium mine in Masvingo province, Zimbabwe. Chinese firm Sinomine Resource Group acquired Bikita Minerals in January. Photo: Handout
Export ban means Chinese firms will have to build plants in Zimbabwe to process lithium
- Harare has barred exports of the metal – used in electric-vehicle batteries – in its raw form as part of efforts to have it processed locally
- Observer says facilities will cost hundreds of millions of dollars and it could take two to three years before they can get up and running
