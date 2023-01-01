Wang Yi has reviewed Beijing’s foreign policy over the past year and laid down key goals for the new one in an article for Qiushi, the flagship magazine of the ruling Communist Party. Photo: Xinhua
China seeks course correction in US ties but will fight ‘all forms of hegemony’, top diplomat Wang Yi says
- In New Year’s Day article for party flagship, Wang Yi rejects US framing of China ties as a rivalry between a democracy and an authoritarian government
- Byline cites Wang as director of Central Foreign Affairs Commission general office, the first confirmation of his new role as China’s top diplomat
Wang Yi has reviewed Beijing’s foreign policy over the past year and laid down key goals for the new one in an article for Qiushi, the flagship magazine of the ruling Communist Party. Photo: Xinhua