Travellers at the Beijing Capital International Airport. China will lift all border controls on January 8. Photo: EPA-EFE
Travellers at the Beijing Capital International Airport. China will lift all border controls on January 8. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus China
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
China /  Diplomacy

Morocco becomes first country to ban China arrivals as concerns grow over Covid-19 surge

  • Anyone arriving from China to be denied entry from January 3, regardless of nationality, Moroccan foreign ministry says
  • North African nation is first in the world to prohibit China arrivals outright while most of the others require pre-departure tests

Laura Zhou
Laura Zhou

Updated: 7:28pm, 1 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Travellers at the Beijing Capital International Airport. China will lift all border controls on January 8. Photo: EPA-EFE
Travellers at the Beijing Capital International Airport. China will lift all border controls on January 8. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE