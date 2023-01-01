Travellers at the Beijing Capital International Airport. China will lift all border controls on January 8. Photo: EPA-EFE
Morocco becomes first country to ban China arrivals as concerns grow over Covid-19 surge
- Anyone arriving from China to be denied entry from January 3, regardless of nationality, Moroccan foreign ministry says
- North African nation is first in the world to prohibit China arrivals outright while most of the others require pre-departure tests
