US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a press conference at the State Department in December. Photo: AFP
Antony Blinken discusses US-China ties with incoming Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang
- The US secretary of State says he talked about maintaining open lines of communication during a phone call with his new counterpart
- Qin, China’s ambassador to the US and a trusted aide to Xi Jinping, was appointed to his new role as Beijing and Washington seek to stabilise rocky relations
