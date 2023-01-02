US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a press conference at the State Department in December. Photo: AFP
US-China relations
China /  Diplomacy

Antony Blinken discusses US-China ties with incoming Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang

  • The US secretary of State says he talked about maintaining open lines of communication during a phone call with his new counterpart
  • Qin, China’s ambassador to the US and a trusted aide to Xi Jinping, was appointed to his new role as Beijing and Washington seek to stabilise rocky relations

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:21am, 2 Jan, 2023

