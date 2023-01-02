French President Emmanuel Macron has said he hopes to visit China early this year. Photo: EPA-EFE
French President Emmanuel Macron has said he hopes to visit China early this year. Photo: EPA-EFE
France
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
China /  Diplomacy

Chinese envoy to France ‘warmly’ welcomes French president’s visit

  • Lu Shaye urges reduced investment restrictions for China, says relations should avoid ‘third party’ interference
  • Ambassador hopes for rebound in two-way tourism when Covid-19 situation stabilises

Kawala Xie
Kawala Xie

Updated: 5:25pm, 2 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
French President Emmanuel Macron has said he hopes to visit China early this year. Photo: EPA-EFE
French President Emmanuel Macron has said he hopes to visit China early this year. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE