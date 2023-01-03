Known as one of the toughest voices within the Chinese foreign ministry, Qin Gang took a softer approach during his time as ambassador to Washington. Photo: Kyodo
US-China relations
China /  Diplomacy

New Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang vows to prioritise US ties, tweets praise for Americans

  • The outgoing ambassador to Washington says he is seeking a ‘better China-US relationship’
  • His promotion is widely seen as an effort by Beijing to stabilise relations between the world powers

Laura Zhou
Laura Zhou

Updated: 6:00pm, 3 Jan, 2023

