Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos and his wife Maria Louise set off for China on Tuesday. Photo: AP
South China Sea
China /  Diplomacy

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jnr looks to shift relations with China into a ‘higher gear’ as visit to Beijing begins

  • Marcos is expected to seek to develop the economic relationship between the two countries and discuss the ongoing South China Sea dispute
  • China said ahead of the visit that it hoped for a ‘golden era’ in relations between the two countries

Kinling Lo
Kinling Lo

Updated: 6:38am, 4 Jan, 2023

