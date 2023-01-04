Chinese President Xi Jinping met Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos in Beijing on Wednesday.Photo: CCTV
China offers to open talks on oil exploration deal with Philippines as Presidents Xi Jinping and Ferdinand Marcos meet
- Beijing has said it will make relations with Manila a priority as it seeks to stop the country moving closer into the US orbit
- Xi says China wants to settle its disputes through consultation, but does not mention the South China Sea – a frequent area of complaints for Manila
