Chinese President Xi Jinping met Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos in Beijing on Wednesday.Photo: CCTV
Chinese President Xi Jinping met Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos in Beijing on Wednesday.Photo: CCTV
South China Sea
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
China /  Diplomacy

China offers to open talks on oil exploration deal with Philippines as Presidents Xi Jinping and Ferdinand Marcos meet

  • Beijing has said it will make relations with Manila a priority as it seeks to stop the country moving closer into the US orbit
  • Xi says China wants to settle its disputes through consultation, but does not mention the South China Sea – a frequent area of complaints for Manila

Kinling Lo
Kinling Lo

Updated: 10:30pm, 4 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese President Xi Jinping met Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos in Beijing on Wednesday.Photo: CCTV
Chinese President Xi Jinping met Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos in Beijing on Wednesday.Photo: CCTV
READ FULL ARTICLE