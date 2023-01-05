Visiting Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jnr and Chinese President Xi Jinping review an honour guard during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on January 4, 2023. Photo: Xinhua via AP
China and Philippines agree on new channels to resolve South China Sea maritime disputes among their 14 new deals
- After Xi-Marcos meeting, a joint statement says maritime issues do not comprise the ‘sum-total’ of relations between China and the Philippines
- Philippine president says he and Xi discussed how to avoid ‘misunderstandings that could trigger a bigger problem than what we already have’
