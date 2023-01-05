North Korea conducted its latest rocket tests over the new year. Photo: dpa
US-China rivalry ‘hampering efforts to denuclearise Korean peninsula’

  • While the North’s nuclear programme is a key element, some observers believe Washington is also keen to boost the capacity to deter Beijing
  • The US has backed the South’s efforts to strengthen its arsenal of ballistic missiles, possibly with an eye to China as well as to the North

Seong Hyeon Choi
Seong Hyeon Choi

Updated: 6:01pm, 5 Jan, 2023

