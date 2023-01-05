North Korea conducted its latest rocket tests over the new year. Photo: dpa
US-China rivalry ‘hampering efforts to denuclearise Korean peninsula’
- While the North’s nuclear programme is a key element, some observers believe Washington is also keen to boost the capacity to deter Beijing
- The US has backed the South’s efforts to strengthen its arsenal of ballistic missiles, possibly with an eye to China as well as to the North
