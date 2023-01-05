Chinese space rocket debris found in Philippine waters has added to tensions between the two countries. Photo: AP
China, Philippines to set up alert system for rocket launches after space debris row

  • They also agreed to ‘explore potential cooperation in such areas as meteorology, space tracking, telemetry and command’
  • It comes after Manila lodged a protest with Beijing over an incident in November when Chinese debris was found in Philippine waters

Kinling Lo

Updated: 10:30pm, 5 Jan, 2023

