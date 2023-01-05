Chinese space rocket debris found in Philippine waters has added to tensions between the two countries. Photo: AP
China, Philippines to set up alert system for rocket launches after space debris row
- They also agreed to ‘explore potential cooperation in such areas as meteorology, space tracking, telemetry and command’
- It comes after Manila lodged a protest with Beijing over an incident in November when Chinese debris was found in Philippine waters
Chinese space rocket debris found in Philippine waters has added to tensions between the two countries. Photo: AP