The Taliban says it has intensified its operations against Islamic State in Afghanistan, after a series of attacks across the country in recent months. Photo: EPA
Why Isis offshoot is still a threat for China’s businesspeople in Afghanistan
- Despite Taliban assurances that security is ‘guaranteed’ for Chinese nationals and other foreigners, militant attacks likely to continue, observers say
- Isis-K claims it has legitimate reasons to attack China’s interests in the war torn country
