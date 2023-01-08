The mine project is located in the Simandou mountain range, in southern Guinea’s Nzérékoré region. Photo: Rio Tinto
China looks to Guinea’s vast Simandou iron ore mine to secure supply

  • Mine said to have world’s largest untapped high-quality reserve but has remained undeveloped because there is no railway line to transport the ore
  • Baowu, China’s biggest iron and steel producer, is among those investing in the project at a time when the country is trying to diversify its supply

Jevans Nyabiage
Updated: 6:00pm, 8 Jan, 2023

