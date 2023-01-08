Beijing has said it will recognise the Taliban as the legitimate government of Afghanistan “when conditions are ripe”. Photo: Reuters
Beijing has said it will recognise the Taliban as the legitimate government of Afghanistan “when conditions are ripe”. Photo: Reuters
Afghanistan
China /  Diplomacy

Taliban ‘committed’ to safety of Chinese in Afghanistan after Isis attack on Kabul hotel

  • Taliban spokesman says regime has ‘obligation’ to protect foreigners, welcomes investment and expertise from China
  • The comments come three weeks after Islamic State affiliate claims responsibility for terror attack targeting Chinese citizens in Afghan capital

Amy Chew
Amy Chew

Updated: 12:00pm, 8 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Beijing has said it will recognise the Taliban as the legitimate government of Afghanistan “when conditions are ripe”. Photo: Reuters
Beijing has said it will recognise the Taliban as the legitimate government of Afghanistan “when conditions are ripe”. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE