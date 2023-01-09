Female teachers have also reportedly been removed from schools. Photo: AP
Taliban insists ban on women from Afghan schools and universities is ‘not permanent’ and their education is being ‘postponed’
- A spokesman says the Islamist group is not against ‘women’s education per se’ but schooling must be compliant with our ‘values and rules’
- Since coming to power girls have been banned from secondary school, with a ban on women attending university following last month
