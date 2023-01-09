Outgoing Vice-Premier Liu He will travel to Davos, Switzerland next week. Photo: EPA-EFE
exclusive | Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He to attend Davos next week, sources say
- It will be the first time a top Chinese leader has travelled to the World Economic Forum meeting since the pandemic began
- It’s unclear whether Liu will meet other leaders at the summit, which will be attended by US officials including Trade Representative Katherine Tai
Outgoing Vice-Premier Liu He will travel to Davos, Switzerland next week. Photo: EPA-EFE