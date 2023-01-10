China has been expanding its defence and security influence in Africa, according to RAND. Photo: Reuters
China’s growing influence in Africa extends to arms sales, report says
- Amid war in Ukraine, China is closing the gap with Russia on arms sales to many African nations, RAND says
- Beijing leverages favourable financing to sell weapons and strengthen relations with African governments, militaries
China has been expanding its defence and security influence in Africa, according to RAND. Photo: Reuters