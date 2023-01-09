Qin Gang is making his first overseas trip as China’s foreign minister. Photo: Kyodo
China-Africa relations
China /  Diplomacy

Qin Gang heads to Africa for first trip as Chinese foreign minister

  • Former envoy to Washington will visit Ethiopia, Gabon, Angola, Benin and Egypt during week-long tour
  • He will visit the African Union Headquarters and meet the secretary general of the Arab League

Hayley Wong
Hayley Wong

Updated: 10:30pm, 9 Jan, 2023

