China’s controversial foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian has been named as one of three deputy directors responsible for managing China’s border issues. Zhao, 50, was known as one of China’s most outspoken “wolf warriors” – diplomats who hawkishly defend the country’s positions and values – during his three years as an official spokesman. In 2020, he suggested that the new coronavirus which causes Covid-19 had probably been manufactured by the US military and brought to China during the 2019 Military World Games in Wuhan. Zhao repeatedly raised the claim after the Donald Trump administration blamed China for the spread of the virus around the world. In internet posts, Zhao weighed in on allegations of Australian war crimes in Afghanistan and also accused Japan of endangering the world by irresponsibly discharging nuclear tainted water into the Pacific. In his new capacity, Zhao will oversee policies relating to land and maritime boundaries, including their delimitation and demarcation. He will take part in joint inspections with neighbouring countries as well as negotiations on maritime delimitation and joint development. His appointment is part of a broader reshuffle of Beijing’s diplomatic leadership. Former ambassador to Washington Qin Gang is succeeding Wang Yi as foreign minister. Qin, 56, served twice as ministry spokesman, and is known as one of the toughest voices within the foreign ministry. New Foreign Minister Qin Gang praises Americans, vows to prioritise US ties Song Tao, former director of the party’s international liaison department, is now head of the ministerial-level Taiwan Affairs Office, taking over from Liu Jieyi, former ambassador to the UN. Zhao’s departure from the ministry’s information department leaves long-serving spokeswoman Hua Chunying at its head, with deputies with Wang Wenbin, Mao Ning, Hu Jian and Jiang Xiaoyan. Mao was officially introduced as a ministry spokeswoman and press conference host in September. Hu and Jiang have yet to make public appearances in their roles.