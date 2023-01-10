Chinese tourists are guided to get tested on arrival at Seoul’s Incheon International Airport in South Korea on January 4. Photo: Reuters
Chinese tourists are guided to get tested on arrival at Seoul’s Incheon International Airport in South Korea on January 4. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus China
China /  Diplomacy

‘A face issue’: China likely to retaliate against more countries over Covid-19 travel curbs

  • Short-term visas were suspended for South Koreans and Japanese in response to restrictions on Chinese travellers
  • Analysts expect Beijing to cautiously weigh up moves against other nations to avoid bilateral ties being compromised

Kawala Xie
Kawala Xie

Updated: 10:30pm, 10 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese tourists are guided to get tested on arrival at Seoul’s Incheon International Airport in South Korea on January 4. Photo: Reuters
Chinese tourists are guided to get tested on arrival at Seoul’s Incheon International Airport in South Korea on January 4. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE