Chinese ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui says China’s Covid-19 measures are “scientifically proven, timely and necessary”. Photo: Weibo
China ready for Russian travellers as ‘full victory’ over Covid-19 dawns, top envoy says
- Beijing’s ambassador to Moscow says two-way travel between the countries will be restored ‘as soon as possible’
- Russia, which has not curbed arrivals from China, ranks among top destinations for Chinese tourists
