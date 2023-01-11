Japan has requested travellers from China to provide negative results from a PCR test taken within 72 hours of departure. Photo: Kyodo
Coronavirus China
China /  Diplomacy

China shelves port visas and visa-free transit for Japanese and South Koreans

  • A day after suspending regular visa applications for travellers from the two countries, Beijing imposes more retaliatory restrictions
  • Tokyo says latest limits on travellers are ‘political’, asks Beijing to withdraw the measures

Cyril Ip
Cyril Ip

Updated: 7:06pm, 11 Jan, 2023

