Chinese Ambassador to the United States Qin Gang with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen during a meeting in Washington on December 15, 2022. Just weeks later, Qin was named China’s foreign minister, leaving a post for Beijing to fill. Photo: Xinhua
China’s next ambassador to the US will confront a new set of challenges
- Foreign vice-minister Xie Feng and other candidates face a US-China relationship marked by increasing hostility and numerous flashpoints
- Yet analysts expect the new envoy to have limited opportunities for creative diplomacy given China’s increasingly centralised decision-making
