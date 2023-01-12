China’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang and Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairman of the African Union Commission, tour the headquarters of the African Centre for Disease Control in Addis Ababa. Photo: AFP
China-Africa relations
China denies creating ‘debt trap’ for African countries

  • Speaking on a visit to Ethiopia, Foreign Minister Qin Gang says multilateral and commercial creditors carry the biggest responsibility
  • Qin says Beijing is committed to helping countries alleviate their debt burdens and highlights its role in a G20 initiative to help borrowers

Jevans Nyabiage
Updated: 7:30pm, 12 Jan, 2023

