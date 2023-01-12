International arrivals make their way out of Beijing airport as entry restrictions are lifted on January 8. Photo: AFP
China visa bans over Covid rules spark concern from top European business chambers
- China has warned of more reciprocal measures over Covid-19 entry curbs after suspending short-term visas for visitors from Japan and South Korea
- Move risks ‘preventing China from showcasing fully all it has to offer’ after three pandemic years, European Chamber of Commerce says
