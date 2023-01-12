Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi shakes hands with US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin following bilateral security talks in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Stronger US-Japan alliance against China could spell trouble for regional stability, analysts warn
- Tokyo and Washington set to bolster security ties during meeting between leaders a month after Japan unveils controversial military strategy
- ‘More trouble lies ahead’ as China-Japan rivalry faces ‘new irritants’, says international relations expert
