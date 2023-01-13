A White House official has reiterated the US intention to maintain “guardrails” in its relations with China in the year ahead. Photo: Reuters
US-China relations
China /  Diplomacy

US should prioritise ‘guardrails’ in its China dealings this year, White House official says

  • Kurt Campbell, President Joe Biden’s top Asia hand, says while the relationship will remain one of competition, ‘we want that to be productive, peaceful competition’
  • In 2023, Scott Kennedy of the Centre for Strategic and International Studies predicted, ‘we will see a recognition that overall economic decoupling is not possible’

Orange Wang
Orange Wang

Updated: 6:43am, 13 Jan, 2023

