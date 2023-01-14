South Korean health workers guide travellers arriving from China at a Covid-19 testing centre at Incheon International Airport on January 3. Photo: AFP
South Korean health workers guide travellers arriving from China at a Covid-19 testing centre at Incheon International Airport on January 3. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus China
China /  Diplomacy

How will rows over Covid-19 visa restrictions affect China’s ties with Japan and South Korea?

  • For Seoul and Tokyo, trilateral summits have taken a back seat to improving US ties since start of pandemic
  • South Korea seeking dialogue with China and Japan on climate change, the environment, health and medical care

Seong Hyeon Choi
Seong Hyeon Choi

Updated: 3:01pm, 14 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
South Korean health workers guide travellers arriving from China at a Covid-19 testing centre at Incheon International Airport on January 3. Photo: AFP
South Korean health workers guide travellers arriving from China at a Covid-19 testing centre at Incheon International Airport on January 3. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE