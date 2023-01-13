US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to make his first trip to China next month. Photo: Bloomberg
US-China relations
China /  Diplomacy

China signals desire to work with US on trade and climate change but remains defiant on defence

  • Officials discuss business and global warming ahead of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s China trip, marking thaw after talks suspended in summer
  • However, security is still a sticking point as Beijing reportedly refuses South China Sea talks and Washington strengthens Tokyo ties

Teddy Ng

Updated: 10:30pm, 13 Jan, 2023

